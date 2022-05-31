Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

