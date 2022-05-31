Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

