Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 714.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI opened at $360.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.20 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

