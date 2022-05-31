Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

COP opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.