Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $31.91. Approximately 84,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,487,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

Get Carvana alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $488,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.