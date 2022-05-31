CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $10.98. CatchMark Timber Trust shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 57,752 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $596.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,135,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,865 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

