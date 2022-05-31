Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $177,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 46.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

CAT opened at $217.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

