Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.52. Cazoo Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,853 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,558,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,131,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,540,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

