C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Down 3.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.98. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

C&C Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

