CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CD Projekt stock remained flat at $$6.70 during trading on Tuesday. 41,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

OTGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

