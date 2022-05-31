Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 123.67 ($1.56).

Several research analysts recently commented on CEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

CEY traded down GBX 1.46 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 80.62 ($1.02). 8,506,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,479. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 78.78 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.30 ($1.48). The company has a market cap of £932.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($69,084.06). Also, insider Mark Bankes bought 30,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,882.59).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

