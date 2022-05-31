Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.15 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

