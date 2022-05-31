Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 145,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $73,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,360,000 after purchasing an additional 841,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,600,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

