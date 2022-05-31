CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. CertiK has a market capitalization of $64.36 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $984.00 or 0.03109501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00544545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008172 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.