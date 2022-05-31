Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Holdings Decreased by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,361 shares during the period. Charah Solutions makes up approximately 7.8% of North Run Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. North Run Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Charah Solutions worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the period.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

CHRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

