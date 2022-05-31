Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 2.2% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $509.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $689.78.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.