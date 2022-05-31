Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Up 3.7%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.82. 5,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 14.73 and a quick ratio of 14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.