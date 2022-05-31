Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.72. The company had a trading volume of 232,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,926. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $351.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.