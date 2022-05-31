Claar Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Claar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.9% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Booking by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 67,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,228.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,196.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,277.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

