Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLAR opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $824.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

