Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 87,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 864,712 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $22.15.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $862.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,879,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Clarus by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.