Clearline Capital LP Acquires Shares of 224,869 Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.51% of Solid Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLDP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 14,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,845. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.46.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.