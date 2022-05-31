Clearline Capital LP Decreases Stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Clearline Capital LP decreased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 1.02% of Whole Earth Brands worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 2,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,408. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

