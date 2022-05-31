Clearline Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ODP by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 653,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in ODP by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 574,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 9,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.83. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

