Clearline Capital LP Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,592. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

