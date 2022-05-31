Clearline Capital LP Grows Stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 175.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 115,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

ORGN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 22,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.42. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a current ratio of 61.85.

In related news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

