Clearline Capital LP Has $2.76 Million Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 774,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Golar LNG Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.