Clearline Capital LP Has $2.76 Million Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 415,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 774,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GLNG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.60.
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
