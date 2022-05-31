Clearline Capital LP Has $20.61 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,980 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 2.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 139,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,995 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. 41,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,540. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

