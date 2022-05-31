Clearline Capital LP Invests $1.41 Million in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 30.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. 4,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,830. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 273.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

