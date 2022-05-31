Clearline Capital LP Invests $16.17 Million in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,027,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,169,000. Vivid Seats makes up 1.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

SEAT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 8,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,840. Vivid Seats Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

