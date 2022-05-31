Clearline Capital LP Sells 12,757 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Clearline Capital LP lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COOP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,071. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

