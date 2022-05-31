Clearline Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after buying an additional 1,252,733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,784,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 72,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,556. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.