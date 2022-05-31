ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.32. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter valued at $851,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

