ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CLRO stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.32. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.28.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.
ClearOne Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.