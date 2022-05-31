CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $563.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006587 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,851,918 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

