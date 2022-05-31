CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,801. The company has a quick ratio of 753.06, a current ratio of 821.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). CNFinance had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of ($31.82) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CNFinance by 53.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

