CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CNPAF stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. CNP Assurances has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Get CNP Assurances alerts:

CNP Assurances Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNP Assurances SA (ENXTPA:CNP) provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNP Assurances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNP Assurances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.