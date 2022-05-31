Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.90. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
