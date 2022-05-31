Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $237.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.78.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $79.93. 103,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,469,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $193.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

