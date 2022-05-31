Commerce Bank Buys 9,400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 864,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,345,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

MO stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.