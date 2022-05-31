Commerce Bank Has $20.69 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $20,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after acquiring an additional 276,454 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,798,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

