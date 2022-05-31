Commerce Bank Has $26.55 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,796,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,908 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

BMY stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

