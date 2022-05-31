Commerce Bank Has $39.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 144,102 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

