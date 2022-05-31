Commerce Bank Purchases 1,070 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

GS stock opened at $328.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.54 and its 200 day moving average is $351.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

