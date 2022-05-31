Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,456,000.
NYSEARCA IWB opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.96.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
