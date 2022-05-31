Commerce Bank Sells 1,484 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 429,082 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $97,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 85.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $272.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $253.33 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

