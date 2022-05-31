Commerce Bank Sells 6,823 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

