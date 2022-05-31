Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 23,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $908,897.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.