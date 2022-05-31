Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $74.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($78.49) to €76.00 ($81.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($93.55) to €90.00 ($96.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 54,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

