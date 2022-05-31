Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 709.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 94,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,032,000. 38.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,465. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

