CompuMed (CMPD) & Its Rivals Financial Review

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CompuMed to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CompuMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 13.60% 27.66% 17.49% CompuMed Competitors -37.84% -1,420.07% -5.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million $1.07 million 200.10 CompuMed Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.26

CompuMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CompuMed. CompuMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CompuMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A CompuMed Competitors 784 3363 5063 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.62%. Given CompuMed’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CompuMed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

CompuMed has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompuMed beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CompuMed (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

